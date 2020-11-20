 

Newsfeed Now: CDC recommends no travel for Thanksgiving; no COVID relief package before holiday

Posted: 2020-11-20

(NEXSTAR) – On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it recommends Americans do not travel during the Thanksgiving holiday next week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases of the virus spike around the country.

NO COVID RELIEF PACKAGE BEFORE THANKSGIVING: Despite a growing bipartisan push for a deal, United States lawmakers are starting to leave Washington and head home for Thanksgiving without passing a COVID-19 relief package.

The big question now is when relief will come – and not even lawmakers themselves know the answer.

DIVISION AMONG DEMOCRATS?: A divide has begun to emerge among Democrats between the progressive and moderate wings of the party, stemming from a disappointing election performance.

QUILT EN ROUTE TO THE WHITE HOUSE: A quilt is on its way to the White House. It was created by quilters from all 50 states to show unity.

