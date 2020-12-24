Newsfeed Now: Christmas Eve Edition

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- It’s Christmas Eve, and on this special episode of Newsfeed Now, we’re taking a look at stories that will bring holiday cheer.

Stories in today’s show:

SANTA APPS: It’s that time of the year when the kids want to connect with Santa! Thanks to technology, it’s easier than ever to make a magical experience right from your phone.

UPS DRIVER SPREAD CHRISTMAS JOY: One of Santa’s helpers is ditching the sleigh for a delivery truck, bringing Christmas a little early to those in Arkansas.

MOTORCYCLE CLUB GIVES BACK: A Missouri motorcycle club is making Christmas a reality for kids this year they otherwise would not have had one due to their family’s financial struggles.

SANTA SURPRISES CHILD: Most kids ask for toys or things for themselves for Christmas, but not 10-year-old Xander Zyla from Rome. This year he wrote a letter to Santa saying to not worry about him because all he wanted for Christmas was a new car for his dad.

From all of us at Newsfeed Now, we hope you have a Merry Christmas!