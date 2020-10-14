Newsfeed Now: Day 3 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings; Football moment goes viral

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will face a final round of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday before a scheduled vote on her confirmation.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the third day of her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

PRESIDENTIAL TOWN HALLS: President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold competing town halls on Thursday.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

COUGAR SCARE: A harrowing experience for one Utah man in Slate Canyon near Provo, Utah has the world talking. In a post on social media by Kyle Burgess, username @kunkyle on Instagram, the hiker records an experience that would stop most in their tracks, even Burgess himself mentioned in the post that he thought he “was done for.”

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

HALLOWEEN SPIRIT: This Halloween will be sweeter than last for one Kansas woman who can now say she’s a breast cancer survivor.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

TOUCHING MOMENT: A video of an Alabama JV football game against MGM is touching hearts around the country. It shows a player with special needs making a touchdown at the end of the game.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 64°

Thursday

84° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 84° 63°

Friday

79° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 51°

Saturday

74° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 74° 53°

Sunday

77° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 77° 60°

Monday

81° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories