 

Newsfeed Now: Family escorted from plane after child refuses to wear mask; plus, an unlikely friendship and Santa safety tips

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

DENVER (KDVR) — More than seven million people have watched a mother’s emotional plea, as she tearfully explains why her family was kicked off a plane at Denver International Airport.

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Officials in Lake County on Saturday helped rescue a woman who was stranded overnight after falling from a cliff near the Grand River.

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- For the past three years on trash pick up day, Amaya gets up early to say hello to her favorite garbage man.

HAW RIVER, N.C. — Lots of children are writing to Santa this time of year, giving him their wish lists for Christmas. But one fifth grader took a different approach, sending some pandemic safety tips to the big man himself.

