 

Newsfeed Now: FBI officials identify culprits in cyberattack of Colonial Pipeline; Young author wins Girl Scout Gold Award for publishing book

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- President Joe Biden Monday announced the launch of more than $350 billion in state and local fiscal recovery funds.

Hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline officials said Monday it hopes to have services mostly restored by the end of the week, as the FBI and administration officials identified the culprits as a gang of criminal hackers.

It’s National Nurses Week and Mental Health Awareness Month. One nurse shared her experience as a first-year nurse during the pandemic.

A family’s mountain weekend trip in California took a dramatic turn when all three members crashed head-first into a boulder, leaving the mother dead and the young daughter in the ICU.

Thirteen years of hard work and dozens of patches later, a Girl Scout earns the highest honor a member can achieve,  the Girl Scout Gold Award, for publishing her own book

