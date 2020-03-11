Newsfeed Now for March 11: Coronavirus Concerns; Arkansas officer shot & killed

Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan

Full-contact jousting: The Medieval sport that is still alive

On Newsfeed Now for March 11, the conversation began in Washington, DC. The White House is beginning to come up with a plan to keep the economy afloat and working to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus. Washington correspondent Jessi Turnure joined the conversation.

FALLEN OFFICER: An Arkansas officer was shot & killed Tuesday night in Hot Springs. The Hot Springs Police officer had received multiple awards for his service. KARK’s Stephanie Sharp reports on the latest.

MEDIEVAL SPORT: When people hear “jousting”, they likely think of the medieval times and a sport that took place long ago. The Knights of Valor, a group of students and instructors, take full-contact jousting on the road to make sure the historic sport stays relevant. WKRG’s Caroline Carithers.

