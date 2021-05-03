 

Newsfeed Now: Josh Duggar pleads not guilty to child porn charges; TSA returns veteran’s pendant with best friend’s ashes

(NEXSTAR)-At least three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after police say a boat overturned and broke apart off the coast of Point Loma in San Diego Sunday morning, during a suspected smuggling operation.

President Joe Biden is still pushing to get his infrastructure bill through Congress despite pushback. Republicans reportedly say the president needs to be realistic.

Joshua Duggar formerly with TLC’s “19 kids and counting,” remains in jail in Arkansas this morning, after pleading not guilty to charges of child pornography last week.

A veteran in Texas has been reunited with a pendant that holds the ashes of his best friend and fellow veteran.

Oklahoma residents and business owners are cleaning up after massive damage from a violent hailstorm last week.

A dog owner in California released a video of her puppy being tossed around by her roommate.

The governor of South Dakota filed a lawsuit last week against officials in president Biden’s administration over the cancellation of the fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore.

