Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national

Posted: / Updated:

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Pandemic justice is a new frontier. It requires a strong internet connection, at least a little knowledge of technology and, in the case of at least one Michigan judge, cue cards and charades. WOOD’s Ken Kolker reports.

Kent County Judge Sara Smolenski and a defendant during a court hearing complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aug. 5, 2020)

Other stories in today’s show:

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL: Breweries around the country are uniting and raising their glasses for change. WDAF’s Mark Alford joins the conversation.

JOHN LEWIS LEGACY: Just a week after the late Congressman John Lewis left Capitol Hill for the last time, his Georgia colleagues are working on a way to preserve his memory in the halls of Congress. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer reports.

(Nexstar DC photo)

SURPRISE PARTY: On Wednesday, a Tennessee family celebrated a milestone that they once feared wouldn’t happen. WKRN’s CB Cotton reports.

