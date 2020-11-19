 

Newsfeed Now: Lawmakers look at COVID-19 vaccine distribution, 62-year-old Illinois woman gets pregnant

(NEXSTAR) – With vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna nearing approval, lawmakers are turning their attention to how to get the vaccines out to the public.

Other stories in today’s show:

62-YEAR-OLD WOMAN GETS PREGNANT: A 62-year-old Illinois woman will become one of the oldest women in the country to give birth.

Kathy Blattner is expecting a baby girl in April thanks to eggs donated by her daughter, Sarah Utz. Utz is also expecting.

MOTHER OF 5 TO GRADUATE COLLEGE WITH SON: This week, Tyra Muhammad and her son will graduate together.

MAILMAN DELIVERS HOPE TO BOY DURING PANDEMIC: A dog can be a boy’s best friend and a mailman’s worst nightmare.

But for one boy in Sherwood, watching his postal carrier one day give his playful pup hugs and kisses led to a bond over a different type of X’s and O’s.

