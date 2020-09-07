Newsfeed Now: Oklahoma boy finds family; Hot air balloon celebration

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – An Oklahoma boy’s story as he desperately searched for a home touched people across the country. KFOR’s Lauren Daniels joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

HOT AIR BALLOON PARTY: A Missouri woman didn’t let quarantine stop her from celebrating her birthday Thursday–or even hopping into a hot air balloon. KSNF’s Lauren Johnson reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 68°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 91° 68°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Thursday

89° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 72°

Friday

90° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 73°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 72°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

1 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories