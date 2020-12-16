 

Newsfeed Now: Planning for successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout, 10-year-old hailed as a hero for saving family from fire

Initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer are being distributed throughout the country. The federal government says everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by June. Now officials are working on the plans to make sure this massive rollout goes smoothly.

A 10-year-old Syracuse boy is being called a hero after he called 911 and stayed on the phone with operators, all while helping his family escape the flames. Now other children in the community are helping raise money for the family.

A group of New Orleans nuns are using their baking skills to create holiday cookies for their community, and these sweet treats are becoming a Holy hit in the Big Easy.

Everyone has had to adjust to a “new normal” due to a virus that’s caused a lot of isolation and loss on so many levels. But a woman named Santa Sue decided to spread something that’s healthy and happy, with a little help from her dog Oreo.

