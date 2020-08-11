Newsfeed Now: President Trump pulled from briefing; A look at the future of college football

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

Other stories in today’s show:

RALLY CONFRONTATIONS: What started as a pro-police rally in Fort Collins, CO on Saturday got heated, as counter protesters and rally goers escalated conversations into confrontations. KDVR’s Chris Parente joins the show to talk about the viral videos.

FUTURE OF THE BIG TEN: The presidents of the Big Ten universities are expected to meet Tuesday morning to decide on their college football seasons, a report from ESPN states. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

