 

Newsfeed Now: Prince Philip dies at age 99; A mother-daughter duo uncover a pirate mystery

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(Nexstar) – Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.

The Biden administration announced a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence Thursday, including a new rule combatting “ghost guns” and publishing “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.

Five people were killed and one person was injured at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina Wednesday evening after what officials are calling a mass shooting.

A man opened fire Thursday at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others before shooting and seriously wounding a state trooper prior to his arrest, authorities said.

A 28-year-old U.S. Olympic karate athlete, Sakura Kokumai, says she was at Grijalva Park in Orange County, California last week when a stranger started aggressively yelling at her out of nowhere.

In downtown Lincolnton, North Carolina, two blocks from Main Street, in a building that once housed the local Free Masons a sharp secret was hidden in plain sight. When Dr. Ashley Oliphant and her mother, Beth Yarbrough, asked to see an old sword that used to hang on a wall, they unlocked a mystery two centuries in the making.

A sweet encounter between an Arkansas police officer and a little girl is making the rounds on social media. The officer is getting recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty to provide comfort in a traumatic situation.

