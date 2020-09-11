Newsfeed Now: Remembering 9/11; Wildfires rage on in the West

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Events marking the September 11th anniversary are being scaled-back this year in Lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, but many of the usual displays of patriotism remain.

For more 9/11 coverage: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Wildfires raged unchecked throughout California Thursday, and gusty winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warned. KTXL’s Karma Dickerson reports on the latest.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

OREGON WILDFIRES: An estimated 500,000 people had fled their homes by Thursday as wildfires fanned by strong winds consume huge swaths of Oregon in what governor Kate Brown said Wednesday could turn out be the greatest loss of human life in Oregon’s history. KOIN’s Elise Haas reports on the latest.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

REFLECTING ON LIFE: There isn’t much a 107-year-old woman hasn’t been through. She lived through two world wars, a great depression, a civil rights movement. She’s experienced the joy of life, as her three daughters are still alive today, the oldest is 84. WOOD’s Casey Jones shares her story.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

TIGER ON THE LOOSE: In Tennessee, The Knox County Sheriff’s Office issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a tiger late Wednesday night after reports of the animal being spotted in southeast Knoxville. WATE’s Madisen Keavy reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 93° 75°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 72°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Monday

83° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 73°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 79° 68°

Wednesday

78° / 69°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 78° 69°

Thursday

83° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories