Newsfeed Now: Security guard charged with murder; 91-year-old lives out dream to vote

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – During the fourth and final day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court-nominee Judge Amy Coney

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW BOOK:  Some final thoughts from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GUARD CHARGED WITH MURDER: Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard working with a 9NEWS reporting crew at a “Patriot Muster” in downtown Denver last week, will be charged with murder in the second degree.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

“FAKE” AGENTS: Memphis Police are circulating a video of two masked, armed men who identified themselves as fugitive agents before forcing their way into an apartment. Memphis Police said the agents were “fake.”

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DREAM TO VOTE: Humberto De La Vega, 91, walked into a Texas polling place to complete a task he’s wanted to do for the nearly 60 years – vote in a presidential election.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 73° 48°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 53°

Sunday

77° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 77° 57°

Monday

81° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 82° 67°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories