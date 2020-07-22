Newsfeed Now: Shooting at Chicago funeral home; Deer breaks into home

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Video captured a mass shooting that injured 15 people after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side. WGN’s Julie Unruh joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

DEER GOES VIRAL: A Raymond, Mississippi mother and son have gone viral on TikTok after security footage captured a bizarre moment. WJTV’s Andrew Harrison joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ICE CREAM EMERGENCY: A sweet tooth isn’t exactly an emergency, but that didn’t stop one Kansas City girl and her love of ice cream. WDAF’s Mark Alford joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 94° 74°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories