Newsfeed Now: Stimulus bill battle continues; ‘Zombie cicadas’ in Tennessee

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Frustrated Senate Republicans re-upped their complaints that Democratic negotiators are taking too hard a line in talks on a sweeping coronavirus relief bill, but a Tuesday afternoon negotiating session brought at least modest concessions from both sides, even as an agreement appears far off. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House July 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day Trump suggested in a tweet that November’s general election should be postponed, citing his unsubstantiated assertions of widespread mail-in voter fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

FAMILY REUNITES: The pandemic is keeping millions of people apart, but it’s not stopping a Colorado family from coming together for the very first time. KDVR’s Jeremy Hubbard reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ZOMBIE CICADAS: “Zombie Cicadas” may sound like something from a bad science fiction movie, but a parasitic fungus is infecting periodical cicadas in Tennessee. WKRN’s Mary Mays.

cicadas

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 95° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories