Newsfeed Now: Tracking Beta; Battle over SCOTUS vacancy heats up

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – As Tropical Storm Beta closes in on Texas, forecasters are monitoring three other systems in the Atlantic Basin Monday morning. KXAN’s Wes Rapaport gives an update from the Texas Coast. KARK Meteorologist Pat Walker gives an update on the forecast.

Other stories in today’s show:

BATTLE FOR SCOTUS SEAT: President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

MASS SHOOTING: A community is in mourning over the two young people who were killed this weekend in Rochester, NY.

On scene at N. Goodman and Diringer Pl. in Rochester. Expansive police scene. (NEWS 8 WROC PHOTO/ADAM CHODAK)

GIRL SAVES FAMILY: A mother in central Arkansas says her 9-year-old daughter saved their entire family while a fire ripped through their home.

