Newsfeed Now: Unrest in Chicago; Hugging booth goes viral in Texas

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Chicago’s top cop said about 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured after a night of looting in downtown Chicago.

For the full story:

Other stories in today’s show:

DEADLY SHOOTING: A 17-year-old is dead and a Metropolitan Police Officer is in critical condition after at least 21 people were shot at a large party in Southeast DC. WDVM’s Timothy Young reports.

For the full story:

HUGGING BOOTH: With visiting restrictions on many senior living centers, the coronavirus pandemic has been a lonely time for residents and their loved ones. But one center in Corpus Christi, Texas, found a way to bring families together in a safe way.

For the full story:

NC EARTHQUAKE: The mayor of Sparta, Wes Brinegar, issued a state of emergency on Sunday after a 5.1. earthquake that was felt across North Carolina rattled the town. WGHP’s Neill McNeill joins the conversation.

NC earthquake
Sparta mayor issues state of emergency after 5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina. (Credit: Jemeisha Lyde/WGHP)

For the full story:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

