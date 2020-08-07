Newsfeed Now: Walmart attack caught on video; Obituary goes viral

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Louisiana police say a man was captured on video punching a 72-year-old Walmart employee. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz breaks down the investigation.

Other stories in today’s show:

OBITUARY GOES VIRAL: A grieving widow is not letting her husband’s death from COVID-19 be in vain, penning a scathing obituary with a pointed message for President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with those who refuse to wear masks. KTAL’s Jenna Jordan reports.

COLD CASE SOLVED: A man who shot a Denver Police Department officer before escaping from prison in 1974 was arrested in New Mexico on Wednesday.

Luis Archuleta. Credit: FBI

