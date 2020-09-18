Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires rage on; Missouri soldier surprises his kids

Newsfeed Now
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Commerce Department will ban people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok starting on Sunday.

Other stories in today’s show:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

OREGON FIRES: Officials are sounding a new alarm as torched land across Oregon is now primed for a different kind of disaster: flash floods.

SOLDIER SURPRISE: A Missouri man in the Army Reserves surprised his kids at their school a month early on Thursday. It was almost called off because of the pandemic, but the district and this family didn’t let COVID-19 ruin the fun.

ZOOM PARODY: A freelance photographer with WOOD TV in Grand Rapids, MI has gone viral. She made a parody video on TikTok. It was a Zoom meeting with Big Ten schools where she played off the stereotypes of each school. Annie Agar joined us to talk about the viral sensation.

