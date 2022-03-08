CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A small plane crashed on a major highway in Douglas County just south of Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that both the northbound and southbound on-ramps from Interstate 25 to eastbound 470 will be closed due to a downed aircraft in the area of E-470 and Jamaica Street. E-470 will be closed at Peoria Street.

South Metro Fire Rescue said two passengers got out and walked away from the crash, were treated for minor injuries and transported to the hospital and that the fire is under control.

The plane, heading to Centennial Airport from Dodge City, Kansas, intentionally avoided all the cars in the area, the SMFR public information officer said.

“Sometimes we have to look for small miracles, and today the small miracle is that the pilot and passenger were able to walk away,” she said.

“The involved plane is a Cessna P210N single-engine, six-passenger aircraft that was flying from the south toward the north and went down just south of Centennial Airport. The cause of the accident is under investigation,” SMFR tweeted.

FOX31’s Michael Konopasek tweeted that Centennial Airport told him the crash was associated with another incoming aircraft but the airport remains open.

DougCo said to avoid the area as first responders are on scene.