Newtown celebrates football title, but continues to grieve

NEWTOWN, Conn. – On Dec. 14, 2012, the community of Newtown, Connecticut was rocked by the tragedy of the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Seven years later, the community had a reason to celebrate as Newton High School defeated Darien High School 13-7 in the Class LL state championship on a game-winning touchdown as time expired.

It marks the first state championship for Newtown since 1992.

But Tricia Pinto says that doesn’t mitigate the grief. Pinto’s son, Ben, plays linebacker for the Nighthawks.

Her other son, Jack, was 6 when he was killed along with 19 classmates and six educators inside the school.

She says it is difficult to explain what it feels like to hold grief in your heart while celebrating a precious moment.