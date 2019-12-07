Nikki Haley: Killer ‘hijacked’ Confederate flag meaning for some

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019 file photo, Former Ambassador to the U.N Nikki Haley speaks at the 2019 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says in an interview that a man who gunned down nine worshipers at an African American church in 2015 ‘hijacked’ the ideals many connected to the Confederate battle flag. Haley said that the flag had meant service, sacrifice and heritage to some. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)





SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) – Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says in an interview that a man who gunned down nine worshipers at an African American church in 2015 ‘hijacked’ the ideals some connected to the Confederate battle flag.

Haley told conservative political commentator and Blaze TV host Glenn Beck that the flag had meant “service, and sacrifice and heritage” to some in South Carolina.

An interview excerpt on social media drew criticism from many who said the flag represents treason and racial hatred.

As governor, Haley openly backed removal of the flag from the the South Carolina Statehouse following the murders in Charleston.