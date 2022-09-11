COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Since the global war on terrorism began on September 11th in 2001, over 7,000 servicemen and women have given their lives defending our Nation. On Saturday the National Infantry Museum honored them.

The National Infantry Museum added the names of 17 soldiers to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial, which remembers and honors those who sacrificed everything.

The memorials granite panels are engraved with the names of all service members who have given their lives in battle. A 13-foot steel beam from the World Trade Center Tower 1 is also apart of the memorial. It was presented to Fort Benning by New York City Firefighters along with nine bronze statues, which represent an Infantry Squad.

Today 400 Gold Star family members were in attendance.

“Inviting the Gold Star families to this, it was meaningful for them because it was proof and an example of how their loved ones that they’ve lost and the heartbreak of that is not forgotten it’s memorialized.” Charles Jacoby – Vice Chairman of the National Infantry Museum

The memorial is rededicated each year, to add the names of those recently fallen.