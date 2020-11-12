NIM honors local service members during Veterans Day ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Despite the Veterans Day parade being cancelled due to COVID-19, Columbus heroes were still honored.

The National Infantry Museum held a small ceremony to honor veterans in the Columbus area. Museum Director and former service member Scott Daubert was a guest speaker at the ceremony. During his speech he wanted to make sure all Veterans were remembered.

“I love Veterans Day, we often forget our veterans, we hear Silver Star Stories, we hear about soldiers who do amazing things, but often we don’t hear about solders who just serve,” Daubert said.

After the ceremony concluded, museum guides gave veterans and their families guided tours of the museum. Families who did not participate in the tour payed tribute to the fallen soldiers whos names were written on plaques.

Museum staff have the plaques there “…to honor our fallen and then we provide a venue to educate, not just our soldiers but our populist on the service and sacrifice of our soldiers and therefore the history of our nation,” Pete Jones Museum President & CEO said.

The flag ceremony was pushed back to Nov. 21 due to the rain, the museum is scheduled to reopen Dec 19 – Jan 10, 2021 for the holidays.