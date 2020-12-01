 

NIM to reopen with Wounded Warrior Dogs exhibit

The National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia is set to reopen temporarily with a new exhibit.

Canine Warriors–Courage and Sacrifice, Always Beside You, a traveling exhibition designed by James Mellick, features eight wooden dog sculptures. The exhibit demonstrates the sacrificed made by canines in combat and focuses on the needs of wounded veterans.

The Wounded Warrior Dog exhibit is in the museum’s temporary gallery, located in the Fort Benning gallery. It will be open during the museum’s regular operating hours. January 10 is the last day to see this traveling exhibit.


The National Infantry Museum has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is reopening temporarily December 19 through January 10 to accommodate soldiers who won’t be able to go home over the holidays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

