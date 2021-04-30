No bond issued for man accused of shooting a mother and her sons, bodies discovered in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents revealing new information in the case of a 26-year-old Clayton man charged with killing a mother and her two children, ages 12 and 13. Their bodies were found inside a vehicle partially submerged in Lake Eufaula on Monday.

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation identified Remona Hudson, 36, of Cuthbert, Ga., as the adult victim found deceased in a submerged vehicle in Lake Eufaula. Hudson was discovered, along with her two juvenile children, ages 12 and 13, at approximately 7:18 a.m. Monday, April 26.

Special Agents arrested and formally charged Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton with four counts of Capital Murder on the evening of April 26. McGhee’s preliminary hearing was held Thursday, April 29; afterward, he was transported to the Barbour County Jail without bond.

Meanwhile, News 3 has learned court documents indicate investigators believe the mother and her two children were shot to death inside the vehicle that wound up in the lake.

A jogger exercising near Creek Town Park along Lake Eufaula noticed a blue vehicle nearly submerged in the water. The jogger called 911, and investigators made a gristly discovery.

The investigation led police to identify McGhee as a suspect. McGhee was arrested after he was released from the hospital. Court documents indicate investigators allege McGhee shot and killed Hudson and her children inside the vehicle. Investigators say because of the severity of the crime and circumstances, McGhee is facing four counts of Capital Murder.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigations is not releasing McGhee’s potential motive or relationship with the mother and children. McGhee had his first court appearance in Barbour County Thursday and is held without bond on the Capital Murder charges.

News 3 did reach out to McGhee’s court-appointed attorneys for comment. We will let you know if we hear back from them and if they decide to release a statement.