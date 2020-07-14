No human remains found at “Tiger King” zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CNN) – A search produced no evidence of human remains at the zoo once owned by “Tiger King” star “Joe Exotic.”

Its current operator, Jeff Lowe, says two cadaver dogs alerted handlers to the same location.

Those dogs were brought in during the filming of a show called “Ghost Adventures”.

State and local law enforcement dug in the area Friday, but found nothing.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage goes by the name “Joe Exotic.”

He’s in prison for animal abuses and for conspiring to kill activist Carole Baskin.

A court is allowing her organization to take possession of the zoo he once owned.