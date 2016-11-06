No injuries in Ralston Towers fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in Uptown Columbus are back in their homes, after an apartment fire displaced them this morning.

Around 10:50 a.m. Fire Fighters were called to the Ralston Towers Apartments.

An apartment on the first floor caught fire and smoke travelled throughout the building.

Columbus Fire Captain Daniel Hord says once Fire Fighters arrived on the scene they were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire.

Soon after the fire was put out, residents were allowed back into their homes.

There were 7 fire trucks and 46 personnel from the fire department on the scene.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.