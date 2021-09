ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS News) — Goats appear to be on the loose in Buckhead, the Atlanta Police Department confirms.

According to APD, officers responded to a call regarding goats in the roadway.

Animal Control has been called and is responding to the scene. The owner of the goats, who has not been identified at this time, has also been contacted and is helping to remove them from the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.