No plans to close Alabama restaurants and bars amid coronavirus ‘at this moment’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As some states have temporarily shut down their respective restaurants amid growing concerns over COVID-19, Alabama’s eating and drinking establishments remain open.

Gina Maiola, press secretary for Gov. Kay Ivey, confirmed to CBS 42 Monday morning that there were no plans “at the moment” to close any restaurants or bars in the state.

RELATED: Central Alabama closings, cancellations due to coronavirus threat

“However, the governor is staying highly engaged on the evolving situation and will continue exploring any efforts to protect the people of Alabama,” Ivey press secretary Gina Maiola wrote in the email. “The safety, health and well-being of Alabamians is paramount.”

As of Monday afternoon, governors from 13 states across the country have called on all of restaurants and bars in their respective states to close as precautionary measures to keep people healthy and safe from exposure to the coronavirus. While some states have closed establishments to dine-in patrons, others have allowed for take-out and delivery services to continue operations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised people practice “social distancing,” staying away from large gatherings of more than 50 people.

In recent days, many of Alabama’s schools, colleges and governmental buildings have closed. Starting Wednesday, all public schools in the state will be closed through at least April 6.

LATEST POSTS