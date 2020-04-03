“No time to waste” EAMC physician urges high degree social distancing in memo

EAMC Doctor Writes Lack of Social Distancing “Could Overwhelm the System” Forcing Doctors to Choose Which Critically Ill Patients Receive Access to a Ventilator

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – One doctor at East Alabama Medical Center wrote to colleagues at the hospital expressing concern that unless most people in East Alabama immediately begin to practice a very high degree of social distancing, “COVID-19 could overwhelm the system”, according to an internal memo obtained by News 3.

“This is why social distancing is so important,” wrote the unnamed EAMC doctor. “There is no time to waste.”

An EAMC hospital official described the memo as “a document that was only supposed to be a doctor-to-doctors communication that stresses the importance of social distancing.”

“If the disease burden peaks in 3 weeks (25% social distancing), we have very little time to prepare,” writes the unnamed physician who authored the memo. “It is impossible to procure the number of ventilators that would be required. Physicians would be left to make decisions about who is most likely to improve, and therefore most deserving of a ventilator. Nobody wants to be the one to do that.”

The memo lists possible “COVID-19 Predictions” for East Alabama based on “variable social distancing, using (the) Penn Medicine CHIME tool”.

“No tool is perfect,” writes the unnamed physician who authored the memo. “These numbers above are difficult to swallow.”

If only one in four people in East Alabama practices disciplined social distancing, as many as 1,300 people could be hospitalized by COVID-19, 500 intensive care beds would be needed, and 366 patients could need ventilation, at the peak of the crisis on or around April 19, 2020, according to the scenario detailed by the software model used by the unnamed EAMC doctor who wrote the memo.

“One of our doctors used and inserted our stats…to see what it would show for the different levels of social distancing,” according to an EAMC hospital official in a written statement to News 3. EAMC is expected to release a video to the public Friday, explaining the various scenarios and importance of social distancing.

In many previous written statements from East Alabama Medical Center, the hospital has stressed the importance of social distancing and appealed to people in East Alabama to take the pandemic seriously.

“Community leaders, city officials, and the media have shared this important message, but there are still reports of groups gathering, children playing in neighborhood parks, dinner parties, bible studies, and other events. These gatherings are part of our everyday life and may seem harmless, but continuing to participate in such events will allow COVID-19 to spread further throughout our community and infect the most vulnerable among us. Please stay at home with immediate family members only and do not leave your home except for essential activities such as food, medical care, or work. When you do venture out, you should maintain a 6-foot distance from other people, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds each time, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces,” wrote EAMC Spokesperson John Atkinson in a written COVID-19 update issued Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

As of 11:00am Central Time on Friday, April 3, 2020, Alabama remained the only US state where the governor had yet to order a shelter in place or stay at home order.

As of the same time, unlike many other cities in the News 3 viewing area, neither Auburn, Alabama or Opelika, Alabama city leaders had issued a shelter in place or stay at home order.

East Alabama is one of the hardest-hit areas in the state with the highest death rate. Friday, the Alabama Department of Public health website listed four COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County, two in Lee County, and one in Tallapoosa County.

The unnamed physician wrote in the memo the Penn Medicine CHIME tool offered a more encouraging scenario if disciplined social distancing was practiced by at least 3 out of 4 East Alabama residents.

“Increasing social distancing to 75% produces numbers, and a time frame, that are much more manageable,” wrote the unnamed physician who authored the internal memo to fellow EAMC doctors. “If you give 6 weeks, there is much more time to create bed space and have the necessary ventilators.”

That memo authored by the unnamed physician at EAMC was shared with local East Alabama governmental leaders and included the following statistics and scenarios as modeled by the Penn Medicine CHIME tool used by that physician.

Assumptions:

Population 160,000

Hospital Market Share 100%

Currently hospitalized 49

First hospitalization 3/16/2020

I used the default severity parameters, as laid out by Penn Medicine.

AT 0% SOCIAL DISTANCING

Peak: 4/19/2020

Peak hospitalized patients: 1900

Peak ICU census: 695

Peak ventilated census: 500

AT 25% SOCIAL DISTANCING

Peak: 4/24/2020

Peak hospitalized patients: 1300

Peak ICU census: 500

Peak ventilated census: 366

AT 50% SOCIAL DISTANCING

Peak: 5/5/2020

Peak hospitalized patients: 709

Peak ICU census: 271

Peak ventilated census: 200

AT 75% SOCIAL DISTANCING

Peak: 6/18/2020

Peak hospitalized patients: 100

Peak ICU census: 39

Peak ventilated census: 29

AT 100% SOCIAL DISTANCING

Peak: 3/31/2020

Peak hospitalized patients: 51

Peak ICU census: 17

Peak ventilated census: 12