Nominations for 73rd annual Emmy Awards announced

(CBS News) – The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows.

Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel’s “WandaVision” received 23 nominations, including one for the song “Agatha All Along.”

Actress Mj Rodriguez made history as the first trans person to be nominated in a lead actress role for her performance in the hit FX series “Pose.” The celebrated show “I May Destroy You” also received nine nominations, a welcome surprise since its Golden Globes snub.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Outstanding Competition Program”

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Wandavision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“Wandavision”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

Journee Smollet, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Drama Series