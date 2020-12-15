Non-partisan groups unite to encourage early voting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local non-partisan groups are coming together to help get out the vote here in Muscogee County on the first day of early voting.

“Votercades,” have been taking place all over the state of Georgia today including right here in Muscogee County this afternoon; all in honor of the late congressman, John Lewis.

Community organizers came together for the John Lewis March and Caravan, encouraging people to get into “Good Trouble,” by engaging in their civic duty ahead of Georgia’s crucial U.S. Senate run-off races.

“Everyone’s vote matters. Everyone’s voice needs to be heard, Whether or not we agree… We need to support the candidates that we believe support our views,” Jane Wilson of Chattahoochee Valley League of Women Voters.

The event started at St. James CME church in Columbus, then cars traveled to neighborhoods nearby to encourage people to get out and vote, and ended at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center, one of Muscogee County’s five early voting locations.

This event was led by Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda, the Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and other community organizers.