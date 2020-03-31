NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases approaching to 4,000 statewide, 818 hospitalized, 19 now confirmed in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia coronavirus case numbers continue to rise across the state. Last night the number of positive cases had reached just over 3,000. Today they sit at 3,817. There are 108 Georgians who have died from the virus.

Locally, the number of infected patients is at 19 in Columbus and one death. In neighboring counties, positive cases are on the rise.

The ink is not yet dry on the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package and already lawmakers are at work on additional aid. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for additional help for struggling workers, businesses and hospitals.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in yesterday’s White House news briefing he anticipates another coronavirus outbreak in the fall. Dr. Fauci answered questions during the news briefing, saying the fall outbreak is likely because of the disease’s transmissibility.

A new study anticipates 80,000 American deaths from coronavirus. The study, from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, shows that in terms of preparedness, Alabama and Georgia have only a few weeks left until they’ve hit the peak of resource use when fighting coronavirus in each state.

Webster County officials Monday afternoon declared a local state of emergency for the county in response to the coronavirus crisis. The declaration institutes a curfew for residents, shutters bars, and limits the size of public gatherings to ten people.

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health show those increases continuing county by county: