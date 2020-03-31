NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases approaching to 4,000 statewide, 818 hospitalized, 19 now confirmed in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia coronavirus case numbers continue to rise across the state. Last night the number of positive cases had reached just over 3,000. Today they sit at 3,817. There are 108 Georgians who have died from the virus.

Locally, the number of infected patients is at 19 in Columbus and one death. In neighboring counties, positive cases are on the rise.

The ink is not yet dry on the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package and already lawmakers are at work on additional aid. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for additional help for struggling workers, businesses and hospitals.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in yesterday’s White House news briefing he anticipates another coronavirus outbreak in the fall. Dr. Fauci answered questions during the news briefing, saying the fall outbreak is likely because of the disease’s transmissibility.

A new study anticipates 80,000 American deaths from coronavirus. The study, from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, shows that in terms of preparedness, Alabama and Georgia have only a few weeks left until they’ve hit the peak of resource use when fighting coronavirus in each state.

Webster County officials Monday afternoon declared a local state of emergency for the county in response to the coronavirus crisis. The declaration institutes a curfew for residents, shutters bars, and limits the size of public gatherings to ten people.

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health show those increases continuing county by county:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton54717
Dougherty45518
Dekalb3253
Cobb27211
Gwinnett2332
Bartow1292
Carroll1221
Clayton963
Lee856
Henry762
Cherokee742
Hall650
Clarke505
Douglas481
Fayette444
Forsyth431
Coweta402
Richmond400
Terrell392
Rockdale342
Floyd332
Sumter322
Mitchell311
Newton290
Worth291
Paulding280
Houston272
Early261
Chatham252
Columbia230
Lowndes211
Bibb200
Muscogee190
Tift190
Barrow182
Glynn170
Gordon161
Polk150
Troup151
Colquitt140
Crisp140
Oconee140
Laurens130
Spalding130
Coffee110
Dawson100
Whitfield101
Ware90
Burke80
Calhoun80
Lumpkin80
Seminole80
Thomas80
Bryan70
Decatur70
Greene70
Jackson70
Peach71
Butts60
Dooly60
Meriwether60
Miller60
Pickens61
Walton60
Liberty50
Randolph50
Schley50
Upson50
Baker41
Baldwin41
Camden40
Clay40
Effingham40
Fannin40
Franklin40
Haralson40
Harris40
Hart40
Lincoln40
Monroe40
Murray40
Stephens40
Banks30
Ben Hill30
Catoosa30
Chattooga30
Irwin30
Jones30
Lamar30
Madison31
Mcduffie30
Pierce30
Pulaski30
Toombs30
Turner30
Warren30
White30
Appling20
Brooks20
Bulloch20
Dodge20
Habersham20
Jasper20
Jefferson20
Macon20
Morgan20
Pike20
Rabun20
Tattnall20
Taylor20
Twiggs20
Washington20
Wilkes20
Bacon10
Berrien10
Bleckley10
Candler10
Chambers10
Charlton10
Chattahoochee10
Clinch10
Cook10
Dade10
Gilmer10
Grady10
Heard11
Jeff Davis10
Jenkins10
Johnson10
Long10
Mcintosh10
Oglethorpe10
Screven10
Stewart10
Talbot10
Webster10
Wheeler10
Wilcox10
Wilkinson10
Unknown1591

