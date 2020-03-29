Noon Update: Georgia COVID-19 cases top 2,600, 80 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s confirmed number of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,651 since Saturday’s evening number of 2,446.

666 residents are being hospitalized and 80 have died so far.

The Georgia Department of Health is still reporting that Muscogee County has eight confirmed cases. Sumter County increased to 15 cases; Meriwether has 5 cases and Randolph county has three cases. Troup County has nine cases.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.