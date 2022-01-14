Northeast Georgia Winter Storm Watch & Warnings-Windy And Cold Rain

5 PM Weather

5 PM Weather Headlines

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The winter storm is already forming across the mid-section of the country. The patch will direct the coldest portion for a winter storm across northeast Georgia to be quite significant.

Winter Storm Watch: The forecast is all north and northeast of Athens, Georgia, with Saturday night and Sunday morning impacts for 2-5” of snow and .25” of ice.

Winter Storm Warning: The northeast Georgia mountains 4000’ and above will see snowfall from a foot to 20”. The visibility from the wind at 20-35 mph will bring dangerous wind chill values and poor visibility.

Alabama: Alexander City, Alabama northward may see ½” of snow and greater with local travel issues Sunday.

Chambers, Troup, and Meriwether counties will see sleet mixed with snow and possibly snow flurries from Montgomery eastward mixing with cold rain and windy conditions.

The surfaces will dry with the strong winds locally for midday Sunday through Monday morning, so I’m not seeing any closings to start off the workweek.