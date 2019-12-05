Northern Cambria man arrested for endangering children, assaulting woman, stealing car while under the influence

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police out of Indiana reported the arrest of a man after allegedly endangering children, stealing a car, driving on a suspended license, and assault.

Matthew Brilhart, 32, of Northern Cambria was arrested after police responded to a call early Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. for a stolen car. They report the owner of the car was cleaning snow off of it when Brilhart, in bare feet, approached her.

The owner of the car reported to police that she saw him knocking on her neighbor’s door while cleaning off her car. He came to the car and told her someone was trying to kill him. He then reportedly jumped into her car on the driver’s side. After pleading with him, she tells police he got back out and assaulted her before getting back in the car and driving away.

While investigating, police made contact with a man and woman who were looking for the man that they identified as Brilhart.

The man, a friend of his, and the woman, Brilhart’s fiance, told police that Brilhart was dropped off with the fiance’s two kids at his trailer earlier that morning by an unknown person.

The children, 7 and 9, were dressed poorly for the weather with no coats, hats, gloves or boots. One in just boxers and a t-shirt.

The fiance tells police that Brilhart had relapsed into drugs and believe he left the home with the kids and began walking as the fiance had the car at work, working the night shift.

A passerby ended up giving Brilhart and the kids a ride to the friend’s trailer before Brilhart left and began to walk in an unknown direction.

Police report that is when Brilhart came across the car he stole after assaulting the owner.

After finding the car and arresting Brilhart who attempted to hide in the woods, Brilhart then admitted to police that he was on a controlled substance and was seeing things. The criminal complaint reports that Brilhart told police he did leave the residence they were at, with the kids, and began walking until a passerby gave them a ride to his friend.

Brilhart said he felt he was in danger and left the trailer, leaving both children with his friend.

Police report that Brilhart’s driver’s license is also currently suspended.