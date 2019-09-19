Northside High School students promote positivity with “sweet” notes

A local high school is spreading words of encouragement throughout their school campus.

Northside High School students created a beehive display made up of encouraging phrases. Students walking by can pick a sweet note from the wall throughout the day.

The project was made originally for National Day of Encouragement last week but the students say they want to keep it up until all the honeycombs are gone.

Allison Bennefield is one of the project leaders and she says she’s happy to be part of promoting positivity to her friends and fellow classmates.

“Here at Northside I feel like we do need that because we are a high school and a lot of people do get bullied and a lot of people are going through something that nobody knows what they’re going through,” Bennefield said.

“I feel like just putting this up here. It was very encouraging and just let them know that someone here with them.”

The students involved in the project are part of a marketing class and members of the Georgia DECA foundation.

The students will submit this campaign in the civic consciousness event at DECA State conference. This is the second year students have completed a National Day of Encouragement campaign.