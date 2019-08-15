Not as humid, highs still in the middle 90s.

Cold front continues to move across the area this morning, by 7 am it will be in the southern portions of the area. Temperatures won’t cool down, but the humidity will drop and we’ll start to feel that by the late afternoon and definitely on Friday. A few showers will be possible today mainly south and east of Columbus as the front continues to slowly move to the south, by 10 PM any showers will end, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies.

Great weather to end the week with sunny skies on Friday, high temperatures will be hot with most of the area in the middle 90s but again without the oppressive humidity it won’t feel as bad as it has over the last couple of days. A few showers possible on Saturday, mainly south of the area but a better chance for showers and storms on Sunday into early next week as a small disturbance moves over the area.