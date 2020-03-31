Novo Fitness Studio hosts “divine drive-by” for community

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Folks all around the Chattahoochee Valley are doing whatever they can to lift spirits during this trying time.

One local Columbus business, Novo Fitneess Studio, had to move online while the pandemic goes on.

“We miss seeing our clients faces. So we thought it would be really fun if we invited everyone to just drive though the parking lot, stay in the cars, wave, pray for each other, pray for our community, pray for this space,” says co-owner Ellen Cobb.

Her sister and co-owner Elizabeth says it was also to give them something to do and get out of the house.

On Monday, they scheduled a drive-through prayer session. It was also a time for their clients to come back through and see their instructors in-person rather than through a screen.

Clients decorated their vehicles with pink, yellow and blue signs on their cars expressing how much they missed their workout haven. They also expressed the need for prayer around the city and the world.

“They’re so excited. Just when they come by they’re already crying and waving so we’re so excited,” Cobb said.

At 7 p.m. on the dot, about 60 cars drove around the parking lot they share with Tractor Supply on JR Allen Parkway honking their horns, waving their signs and most of all crying.