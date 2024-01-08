AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn community marked an emotional milestone Monday with the grand opening of the Will Buechner Parkway, a multi-million dollar connector dedicated to the memory of Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on May 19th, 2019 while protecting a mother and her child.

The inauguration of the Will Buechner Parkway, the largest road construction project in almost a decade, brought together community leaders, law enforcement, and the Buechner family. The road aims to enhance safety and efficiency for families navigating between Martin Luther King Drive and Richland Road.

Mayor Ron Anders expressed the significance of the new road, stating, “To have a road that will serve our community and make their lives more efficient, their paths safer – and to also remember a man who gave his all for us.”

The inaugural journey down Will Buechner Parkway was made by his family – led by police escort with flashing lights. The blue road sign, adorned with “Will Buechner Parkway” in white, features a special symbol – the Auburn Police shield crossed with a black band, honoring the fallen officer.

Chief Cedric Anderson of Auburn Public Safety paid tribute to Officer Buechner stating, “We will always recognize what Officer Buechner did, was the most valiant act ever performed in the city of Auburn by an Auburn police officer.”

The project, with a budget of eight to ten million dollars, received unanimous approval from the Auburn City Council. Council member Tommy Dawson, who proposed the naming of the road, worked alongside Officer Buechner, shared his hope that every new officer joining the force would be brought to Will Buechner Parkway to learn his story.

The road, now officially open to the public, stands as a lasting tribute to a hero who gave his all for the city of Auburn.