Numbers show Columbus hospitals have ICU beds and ventilators available in case of COVID surge

It’s hard to believe that 36 empty hospital beds could give Columbus hope in its fight against COVID-19.

But that’s the case.

Six weeks after the additional beds in the old Doctors Hospital building were announced, those beds sit ready — and unused.

The fact that those beds are empty is a good thing if you are looking for clues as to how the COVID-19 caseload is going in Muscogee County.

“What it says to the people of Columbus and across the state is that we have taken social distancing seriously,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill. “We have done the things we need to do as a community to stop the spread.”

And for the first time, we have some numbers that seem to back that up. Piedmont Columbus Regional, which owns and operates two local hospitals, one in Midtown and another on the north side, and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare have not been releasing COVID-19 patients numbers.

The numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health has released numbers that show Muscogee County has 385 cases and 15 deaths, as of noon on Tuesday.

Tuesday, the Georgia Hospital Association shared Columbus hospitalization numbers with WRBL News 3. They are not broken down by the hospital. These numbers do not show the number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases, but they show the hospital room capacity and what is available in Columbus.

The snapshot numbers we obtained show why Columbus Regional has been able to keep the 36 beds at Doctors in their back pocket.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, there were 18 critical care beds available in the three Columbus hospitals out of 69 total beds in the three hospitals.

There were 162 in-patient beds available pout of a total of 450 beds in the city’s hospitals.

There are 60 ventilators available. There 40 in use in the city, leaving 23 available.

On March 30th, Piedmont Columbus Regional announced a $1 million gift from Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife, Kathleen to construct 29 in-patient beds and seven ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. That news came days after Piedmont got its first COVID-positive case.

Piedmont rasied nearly $2 million in donations to renovate the fifth floor of the old Doctors Hospital building on its Midtown campus. Those beds — 29 for in-patient and seven ICU — have been ready for several weeks and can be put into use at any time.

“We spent a lot of time making sure we had capacity at the beginning of this event,” Hill said. “Because we weren’t sure how the disease state was really going to progress.”

If the crisis passes with a need for the additional capacity, Hill said Piedmont will find another use for those beds.

Hill said the Columbus COVID-19 in-patient cases at Piedmont Columbus Regional have remained level over the last two weeks. The patients who have been tested, but are awaiting a result has declined.

The curve did flatten in the state and Columbus, Hill said.

“What we have seen is a longer, flatter curve, particularly across the state of Georgia,” Hill said. “We have seen a longer, flatter curve as opposed to a sharp increase in cases with a very dramatic rise then a faster downfall.”

But it isn’t over.

“They need to take it seriously,” Hill said. “Social distancing, not gathering in large groups and wearing masks are the critical pieces of stopping the spread of the disease.”