 

NWS confirms at least 10 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

by: Associated Press

Fallen trees cover the ground by weather-damaged properties in Clanton, Ala., the morning following a large outbreak of severe storms across the southeast, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in multiple locations across the state of Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say at least 10 tornadoes struck Alabama and Mississippi this week during a severe weather outbreak.

Teams from the National Weather Service in Mississippi found evidence of five weak tornadoes in Simpson, Lincoln, Lamar, Copiah and Wayne counties.

Five more twisters were confirmed in Alabama in Moundville, south of Tuscaloosa; Fairview in Cullman County; Cottondale and Kellerman in Tuscaloosa County; and Chilton County.

Storm surveys are continuing, and the weather service says additional tornadoes could be added to the tally.

