Oak Mountain student has coronavirus, superintendent confirms

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

OAK MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WIAT) — A student in Shelby County has contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19), according a letter from the school system superintendent.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks sent an email to parents of Oak Mountain students Monday afternoon, saying a parent had told them their child tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read Superintendent Lewis Brooks’ email in its entirety below:

Letter to Oak Mountain community from Shelby County Schools’ superintendentDownload

