Obama endorses Warnock for U.S. Senate

Former President Barack Obama has weighed in on Georgia’s U.S Senate race, backing Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Since leaving office following his historic tenure as the nation’s 44th president, Mr. Obama has remained one of the Democratic Party’s  most popular figures. His endorsement of  Warnock was announced today.

“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections from Republican assault. They’re dedicated to shoring up and strengthening our democracy, a project that’s going to take time and require all of us—but it begins by electing Democrats right now. So give these candidates your vote—and vote early if you can, either by mail or in person,” said President Obama, the 44th President of the United States.

This seat became vacant when Johnny Isakson announced his resignation due to health reasons. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Republican Kelly Loeffler to fill the unexpired term. She’s on the November 3 ballot, a special election, to try to retain her seat in the U.S. Senate. 

Warnock, a democrat, and the pastor of the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is running among a crowded field of democrats. Because this is a special election, there is no primary. All of the candidates’ names, regardless of party, will be listed on the same ballot. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in a runoff election in January.

