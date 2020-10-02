October moon: Harvest moon will end the month on a blue moon

WASHINGTON – President Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump will be quarantining while waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

Trump's comments came after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one his closest aides, had tested positive for the virus Thursday. Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.