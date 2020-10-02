October moon: Harvest moon will end the month on a blue moon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Read more about our moon…RIGHT HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 82° 54°

Friday

73° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

75° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 53°

Sunday

78° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 78° 55°

Monday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 56°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 80° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

7 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories