TODAY: We’ll see off and on showers for today and into the overnight, so keep those umbrellas around just in case. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder or two. Highs today will be in the low 70s.

MONDAY (HALLOWEEN): After some early morning showers on Monday, a front comes through around midday and then we should be looking at a dry Halloween night for some trick or treating. Highs on Monday will top out in the mid 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week ahead looks dry with above average temperatures. Highs will be hovering around the 80 degree mark. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with Thursday through the weekend looking mostly sunny and continued dry.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian