Officer catches house explosion on body cam

INDIO, Calif. (CBS News) — Indio police released body cam footage on Wednesday showing the moment of a gas explosion in August.

The incident happened on August 8, at a residence in the 44000 block of King Street near Miles Avenue in Indio.

An Indio Police officer and his trainee responded to a call regarding the smell of gas coming from the residence.

The body cam footage captured the moment an officer was hit by flames as the explosion went off.

That officer suffered 2nd degree burns to his right arm and was transported to a local hospital but has since recovered to full-time duty.

Irene Cuevas, a neighbor said she sprung into action to help the elderly and disabled landlords living in the unit next door.

“I just dragged them into their bedroom as far away as I could from the windows too and I put myself in front of them. That’s all I can do,” Cuevas.

The resident, 61-year-old David Lee Ellis, died at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton from injuries he sustained in the explosion.